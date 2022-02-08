Man stabs woman, then shot and killed by officers in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say a man is dead after officers shot him near 30th Avenue and McDowell Road on Monday afternoon, Feb. 7.

Sgt. Philip Krynsky with the Phoenix Police Department says 30-year-old Emilio Chamizo allegedly stabbed a woman just after 1 p.m. Officers said when they arrived, they found Chamizo holding a knife, and an officer told him to put it down. Police say Chamizo did not listen and walked toward the officer with the knife. The officer then shot him.

Chamizo was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Officers say the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment of critical injuries and is recovering.

The officer involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure.

Police say Chamizo and the woman knew each other, but their relationship is unknown at this time.

No officers were injured, and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.