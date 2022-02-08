Meat prices increase; Tucson butcher reacts to White House plan to ease food costs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The owner of Davison Meats in Marana doesn’t expect the skyrocketing meat prices to level out anytime soon, despite the White House’s plan to ease food costs.

Tyler Davison said their prices for beef and pork have nearly tripled in two years. A prime steak filet is priced at nearly $35 per pound. Davison said just two years ago they were selling prime steak filets for nearly $13 per pound.

Instead of waiting for help from the federal government, the meat shop is taking matters into its own hands. Davison is just months away from rolling out a new business plan that he thinks could save everyone money.

“It used to be that you could buy meat cheaper than you could raise it. Unfortunately, that’s not the case anymore, so now we’re raising a bunch of fat steers trying to keep the cost down for our consumers,” Davison said.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, meat costs about 20% more than it did in 2021. In 2022, market experts are predicting a 3% to 4% increase in price.

Davison said skyrocketing gas prices, inflation and pandemic-related worker shortages are to blame.

“It’s frustrating, we have a cow-calf operation, too. So we see it on both ends,” Davison said. “The four major packing houses have the market fixed to where the cow-calf guy and your calves that are going on to wheat and your feed yard guys just aren’t making that much money.”

Davison said they’re having to beef up their prices to make a profit after paying top dollar for meat.

The Biden administration is planning to distribute $1 billion to smaller meat and poultry producers around the country to try to ease the cost customers pay at the grocery store.

Davison said he doesn’t believe the plan will work.

“Your smaller packing houses can do 1,500 pigs or 1,500 steers a day, and they’re going to have to keep their costs up in order to pay everybody,” Davison said. “The major packing houses can cut it by five cents and they’re just going to push the smaller guys out of business. I don’t believe it’s going to be able to work that way, in my personal opinion.”

Davison said meat from their Angus herd is about three months away from being ready to come to the shop.

Market experts say while the price for meat year to year is up dramatically, they’re starting to see signs of slower increases month to month.

Davison said he hopes that trend continues for everyone’s sake.

“Prices are high. Some people can afford it and some people can’t and unfortunately that’s a bad problem to have,” Davison said. “It is what it is right now and there’s nothing we can really do about it.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.