One dead in Mesa officer-involved shooting

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a shooting involving Mesa police Tuesday morning, Feb. 8, near Dobson Road and University Drive.

Mesa Police Sergeant Chuck Trapani says two officers responded to the area around 3 a.m. for a domestic violence call from the parents who said their son was outside their home and was confrontational.

Details are limited, but police say the officers ended up shooting the man.

Trapani says both officers fired their weapons after attempting to use verbal commands. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details have been released, including what led up to the shooting. The man’s name has not been released. No officers were injured.

