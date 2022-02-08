Search and rescue, recovery missions on the rise in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been a busy start to the year for Southern Arizona search and rescue crews.

Sunday afternoon, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue (CCSOSAR) volunteers faced strong winds and rugged terrain as they worked to recover a body from the Chiricahua Mountains.

“With DPS Air Rescue’s help, we were able to insert two people,” said Sgt. David Noland, a coordinator for CCSOSAR. “It still took them an hour to go a quarter of a mile. It wasn’t until about 3 o’clock they were able to get to the person. We did a 150-foot short-haul rope attached to the bottom of the helicopter. That was barely long enough.”

Sgt. Noland says the woman died attempting to cross the mountains. Customs and Border Protection asked his team to help them remove her body so she could be laid to rest.

Not all missions ended in tragedy, though.

Sunday evening, a good Samaritan happened upon a man who had been missing since Wednesday. The dirt biker was found injured and in a hole near a railway track in Marana. The 32-year-old somehow managed to survive several nights in freezing conditions.

Sunday evening, Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue (PCSDSAR) volunteers and Mount Lemmon fire fighters rescued an injured sledder near Whitetail Campground.

“The rescuers on scene set up a rope system and they were able to get down to her safely, assess her medical needs, treat her, and then place her in a basket while other rescuers were able to set up the appropriate rope system up top in order to haul her back up the mountain,” said Sgt. Steve Ferree, the director of PCSDSAR.

Sgt. Noland says these types of missions are becoming more common in Cochise County.

“It actually started July 1,” he said. “It has just been kind of nonstop since then.”

This fiscal year (July 1, 2021, to Feb. 7, 2022) has been the highest on record for rescues and recoveries, according to Sgt. Noland.

“We have seen an increase just with incidents including undocumented immigrants,” he said. “Last fiscal year, I think we only had four or five. This fiscal year, I think we are up to 20.”

Sgt. Noland says there’s also been a spike in stranded hikers and ATVers.

“If you do go sledding or build a snowman, just use caution with your footing,” said Sgt. Ferree. “Be prepared with warm clothing.”

“[Get an inReach device] so you can send satellite, two-way text messaging to family,” said Sgt. Noland. “It has an SOS button. So, if you get in trouble, you can push the button and it goes to a nationwide dispatch center. There’s also a personal locator beacon.”

Both search and rescue teams recommend bringing plenty of food and water and always telling loved ones about your plans before going out into the wilderness.

