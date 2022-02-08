Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Smoke over Catalinas caused Coronado National Forest wood pile burn

Smoke over the Catalinas was caused by the Coronado National Forest's thinning efforts.
Smoke over the Catalinas was caused by the Coronado National Forest's thinning efforts.(Mike Karpe)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Smoke over the Catalina Mountains that could be seen from parts of the Tucson area were caused by the Coronado National Forest’s thinning operations, park officials said on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Park officials said they were burning old wood pilings from past fires and forest thinning.

The fires posed no danger to the public, according to officials.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VO SWAT SCENE AT ORANGEGROVE AND RIVER_KOLD
UPDATE: Man dead after trooper-involved shooting in Marana
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide on Tucson’s east side
A missing motorcyclist was rescued on Sunday after he had become trapped in a hole for several...
Good Samaritan finds man missing since Wednesday
Man fighting for life after shooting in Tucson
Southwest gas prices skyrocket
Natural gas prices skyrocket in Arizona

Latest News

FILE -Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) delivers in the first inning of a...
Prosecutors won’t file charges against Dodgers pitcher Bauer on sexual abuse allegations
Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa,...
COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’
Amphitheater Public Schools
Amphi district opens new preschools