Smoke over Catalinas caused Coronado National Forest wood pile burn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Smoke over the Catalina Mountains that could be seen from parts of the Tucson area were caused by the Coronado National Forest’s thinning operations, park officials said on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

Park officials said they were burning old wood pilings from past fires and forest thinning.

The fires posed no danger to the public, according to officials.

