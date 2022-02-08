State troopers at I-10, Orange Grove Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies are at a scene near the Interstate 10 and Orange Grove Road in Marana.

State troopers say they made a traffic stop on Travel Center Drive and Joyner and the driver threatened suicide.

SWAT is assisting.

Numerous eyewitnesses have said much of the nearby River Road is blocked off.

According to the Marana Police Department, the southbound lanes of Thornydale Road, where it turns onto River Road, is also blocked off.

Marana police said the entrances to several nearby businesses were also blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

