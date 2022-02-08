Tempe man arrested for allegedly dumping wife’s body in desert west of Phoenix

TEMPE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) -- A man has been arrested for allegedly hiding his deceased wife’s body in a bin before dumping her remains in a desert 100 miles out of town last November.

Tempe police learned that on Nov. 10, 2021, 51-year-old Eugene Zamora was arguing with his wife, Claudia Moreno, at their apartment near Priest Drive and Elliott Road. He allegedly pushed her, which caused her to fall and hit her head on the bathtub, according to court records. Zamora says he went to check on her, but she was not moving or breathing. He then placed her body in a plastic tub and hid it in the closet inside of the master bedroom.

Zamora then allegedly unplugged his exterior surveillance camera and took her cellphone, turned it off, and threw it into a lake in Ahwatukee. Two days later, Zamora allegedly moved the body to their storage unit near Baseline Road and South Avenida del Yaqui.

On Nov. 13, Tempe police were called to the apartment for reports of a missing person by Zamora, who told officers his wife left without her belongings.

The next day, Zamora allegedly loaded the bin into the back of his car and drove it to a remote area about 100 miles away from Tempe near Eagle Eye Road and Little Horn Peak Road, west of Phoenix. This is where he allegedly dumped her body in a wash and covered it with branches and other brush from the area.

Court records show that Zamora voluntarily directed the police to his wife’s remains but couldn’t exactly pinpoint the location. Officers went to the area and found an area of the soil that seemed to be a different color than the rest of the soil in the area, along with a foul odor they say was similar to a decomposing body.

Investigators are continuing to search for her remains.

Zamora has been arrested and booked on recommended charges of manslaughter, tampering with physical evidence, abandonment or concealment of a dead body, and false reporting to law enforcement.

