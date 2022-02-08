Tucson Airport joins national initiative to combat human trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Airport has partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to join their Blue Lightning Initiative, a campaign providing anti-human trafficking educational resources to the aviation industry.

Tucson is Arizona’s first airport to join the initiative. Under the new partnership, all airport employees will participate in mandatory, annual training. Training will include common indicators of trafficking that airport employees may encounter and how to immediately report suspected trafficking to law enforcement.

“We have a long history of working locally with our TAA Police Department, DHS partners, Tucson Police Department and regional law enforcement agencies to combat human trafficking, and we are proud to expand our efforts on a national level through the Blue Lightning Initiative,” said Danette Bewley, A.A.E., Tucson Airport President and CEO.

Educational signage and posters about how to identify and report human trafficking will be placed in staff operations offices and public restrooms. Digital signage will also be displayed throughout the terminal.

Call 1-866-347-2423 to report suspicious criminal activity to the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year. For more information, click here .

