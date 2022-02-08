Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson Airport joins national initiative to combat human trafficking

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:50 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Airport has partnered with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to join their Blue Lightning Initiative, a campaign providing anti-human trafficking educational resources to the aviation industry.

Tucson is Arizona’s first airport to join the initiative. Under the new partnership, all airport employees will participate in mandatory, annual training. Training will include common indicators of trafficking that airport employees may encounter and how to immediately report suspected trafficking to law enforcement.

“We have a long history of working locally with our TAA Police Department, DHS partners, Tucson Police Department and regional law enforcement agencies to combat human trafficking, and we are proud to expand our efforts on a national level through the Blue Lightning Initiative,” said Danette Bewley, A.A.E., Tucson Airport President and CEO.

Educational signage and posters about how to identify and report human trafficking will be placed in staff operations offices and public restrooms. Digital signage will also be displayed throughout the terminal.

Call 1-866-347-2423 to report suspicious criminal activity to the Homeland Security Investigations Tip Line 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, every day of the year. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VO SWAT SCENE AT ORANGEGROVE AND RIVER_KOLD
UPDATE: Man dead after trooper-involved shooting in Marana
Police investigate apparent murder-suicide on Tucson’s east side
A missing motorcyclist was rescued on Sunday after he had become trapped in a hole for several...
Good Samaritan finds man missing since Wednesday
Man fighting for life after shooting in Tucson
Southwest gas prices skyrocket
Natural gas prices skyrocket in Arizona

Latest News

This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Apple says iPhone to accept tap-to-pay without more hardware
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’
Police: Man killed in crash involving train near Houghton Road in Tucson
A generic photo reminiscent of movies
100 best movies of all time