Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Authorities investigating trooper-involved shooting near I-10, Orange Grove Road

(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police are investigating after a state trooper reportedly shot someone during an incident near Interstate 10 and Orange Grove Road.

State troopers say they pulled a vehicle over on Travel Center Drive and Joyner and the driver threatened to take their own life.

Numerous eyewitnesses said much of the nearby River Road is blocked off.

According to the Marana Police Department, the southbound lanes of Thornydale Road, where it turns onto River Road, is also blocked off.

Marana police said the entrances to several nearby businesses were also blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Cortaro Road late...
Three taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash near Interstate 10, Cortaro
Police investigating shooting on Tucson’s east side
Man fighting for life after shooting in Tucson
Suspect sought after Tucson woman injured in knife attack
TPD seeking suspect in homicide investigation

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in...
Biden threatens: No gas pipeline if Russia invades Ukraine
Police: At least one killed in crash involving train
A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. The Justice Department...
Justice Dept. signals it may allow safe injection sites
In this Nov. 12, 2017 file photo, a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Sutherland...
Air Force ordered to pay more than $230M in church shooting