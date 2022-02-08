UPDATE: Authorities investigating trooper-involved shooting near I-10, Orange Grove Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Marana police are investigating after a state trooper reportedly shot someone during an incident near Interstate 10 and Orange Grove Road.

State troopers say they pulled a vehicle over on Travel Center Drive and Joyner and the driver threatened to take their own life.

Numerous eyewitnesses said much of the nearby River Road is blocked off.

According to the Marana Police Department, the southbound lanes of Thornydale Road, where it turns onto River Road, is also blocked off.

Marana police said the entrances to several nearby businesses were also blocked.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

