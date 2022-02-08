UPDATE: Man dead after trooper-involved shooting in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A state trooper reportedly shot and killed a man on Monday, Feb. 7 during an incident near Interstate 10 and Orange Grove Road.

State troopers say they pulled a vehicle over on Travel Center Drive and Joyner and the driver threatened to take their own life.

After the situation escalated, authorities say, a trooper shot the man. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Numerous eyewitnesses said much of the nearby River Road was blocked off.

According to the Marana Police Department, the southbound lanes of Thornydale Road, where it turns onto River Road, were also blocked.

Marana police are investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.