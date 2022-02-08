Advertise
Vandalized “Greetings from Tucson” mural to be restored

By Mikala Novitsky
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A beloved Tucson mural vandalized. Police are looking for anyone with information on who spray painted over the “Greetings from Tucson” mural on the wall of the Miller’s Surplus downtown.

The business owner says he sees people out there all the time enjoying the art and taking pictures in front of the Tucson staple, but the graffiti you has taken that away.

“A lot of people were just really upset. They’re like ‘we went to get a photo and look what happened to it.,” Victor Ving, co-creator of the “Greetings Tour,” said.

His email has been flooded with Tucsonans offering their support after the “Greetings from Tucson” mural was vandalized.

“Obviously, it’s unfortunate and it’s a negative incident, but you have no idea how many people have shown their support and reached out,” he said.

Ving, his wife Lisa, and local artist Rock Martinez painted the mural back in 2017. It was one of the first in their “Greetings tour.” The mural was inspired by the community and includes images of ‘A’ mountain, Day of the Dead, and even a Sonoran dog.

“At the time, we just donated the mural to the community. We really like Tucson. Part of our goal is to paint across the country. One in every state,” Ving said.

It will cost thousands of dollars to restore the mural, but they are already working out a plan. It includes an anti-graffiti coating. It’s a costly investment, but he hopes it will prevent something like this from happening again. The coating will also protect the mural against the sun’s UV rays, so in the long run, the mural will actually last longer and be better than ever.

“It’s kind of like our goal is to give the ownership to you guys, to Tucson, and I think the more people know about the project, the more involved they get, the more they’ll take ownership and protect it,” Ving said.

A Phoenix artist will travel to Tucson this week to start work on the lettering. Then, Tucson artist, Rock Martinez will work on the images inside the letters. They hope to have the mural restored in a few weeks.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 88-CRIME.

Vandalized “Greetings from Tucson” mural to be restored
