Arizona superintendent urges lawmakers to act as schools face ‘closure ticking timebomb’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Superintendent Kathy Hoffman is urging lawmakers to lift the school spending cap as public schools are facing nearly $1.2 billion in budget cuts.

“I originally planned to give a different speech today,” she said. “But because of legislative inaction, our districts are facing a school closure ticking timebomb”

Superintendent Hoffman explained Flowing Wells and TUSD could lose a combined $63.9 million this school year due to the aggregate expenditure limit during her State of Education address Tuesday.

“The biggest threat of widespread school closures comes not from the virus, but a school finance relic from 1980s,” she said.

Over the years, lawmakers have voted to override it which hasn’t happened yet this year.

“You are not adding new money or raising taxes, just letting them spend all the money you budgeted to them last year,” she said.

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs doesn’t think the Legislature will act before the March 1 deadline.

“What I’ve heard from some Republicans is they’re waiting to hear about the court case on Prop 208 and the judge in that case says he’s not going to expedite his ruling,” she said.” He has until March 10th.”

Prop 208 is a voter-approved tax hike on high-earners. The money would go towards teacher salaries and schools.

“Politicians are holding our school districts hostage to try to get their way on two things that aren’t related,” Secretary Hobbs said.

Superintendent Hoffman is also asking lawmakers to pass a bill that would ultimately repeal the spending cap, avoiding a showdown like this one, again.

