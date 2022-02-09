Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Diamondbacks auditioning potential legends to run popular race, entertain fans

The Legends Race is a popular between-innings event held during Arizona Diamondbacks games at...
The Legends Race is a popular between-innings event held during Arizona Diamondbacks games at Chase Field.(Arizona Diamondbacks)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 1:30 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - If you crave hearing the cheers of a large crowd as you run around a baseball field (while dressed as one of your baseball heroes) don’t miss this opportunity! The Arizona Diamondbacks are holding auditions for Racing Legends Mascots.

If you’ve been to a Diamondbacks home game at Chase Field, you’ve probably enjoyed watching the between-innings Legends Race, pitting the likenesses of former players Mark Grace, Matt Williams, Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez.

Potential mascots have until Thursday, Feb. 10, to apply and must do so HERE.

The Legends represent the Diamondbacks by performing various duties at home games and in the community, including greeting fans, running the Legends Race on the field, and crowd interaction. All while wearing a 45-pound costume.

Auditions are scheduled for Feb. 20.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest gas prices skyrocket
Natural gas prices skyrocket in Arizona
VO SWAT SCENE AT ORANGEGROVE AND RIVER_KOLD
UPDATE: Man dead after trooper-involved shooting in Marana
Prices for beef and pork have nearly tripled in two years.
Meat prices increase; Tucson butcher reacts to White House plan to ease food costs
Glenda Gaxiola-Gracia was arrested in January.
Woman charged after cocaine bust near Casa Grande
Police: Man killed in crash involving train near Houghton Road in Tucson

Latest News

No athlete from a tropical country has ever won a medal in the Winter Olympics.
Tropical countries competing at the 2022 Winter Olympics
FILE — Members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, from the left, Tom Henschel, Gregory Eaton,...
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
Gold medalists team from the Russian Olympic Committee celebrates following the victory...
Olympic medals in team figure skating delayed by ‘legal issues’
United States' Lindsey Jacobellis celebrates after winning a gold medal in the women's cross at...
Finishing touch: 16 years later, Jacobellis gets her gold