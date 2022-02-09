Diamondbacks auditioning potential legends to run popular race, entertain fans

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - If you crave hearing the cheers of a large crowd as you run around a baseball field (while dressed as one of your baseball heroes) don’t miss this opportunity! The Arizona Diamondbacks are holding auditions for Racing Legends Mascots.

If you’ve been to a Diamondbacks home game at Chase Field, you’ve probably enjoyed watching the between-innings Legends Race, pitting the likenesses of former players Mark Grace, Matt Williams, Randy Johnson and Luis Gonzalez.

Potential mascots have until Thursday, Feb. 10, to apply and must do so HERE.

The Legends represent the Diamondbacks by performing various duties at home games and in the community, including greeting fans, running the Legends Race on the field, and crowd interaction. All while wearing a 45-pound costume.

Auditions are scheduled for Feb. 20.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.