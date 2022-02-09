FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures climbing!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warming trend continues through the weekend. Breezy to gusty winds will come along with the warmer temperatures climbing to almost 80 degrees by Monday! A pattern change the middle of next week will bring a cool down and even a chance for rain. Stay tuned!

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy at times.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows around 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy at times.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

