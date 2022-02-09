FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures climbing!
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:19 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Warming trend continues through the weekend. Breezy to gusty winds will come along with the warmer temperatures climbing to almost 80 degrees by Monday! A pattern change the middle of next week will bring a cool down and even a chance for rain. Stay tuned!
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy at times.
TONIGHT: Clear with lows around 40 degrees.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy at times.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.