Former teen ‘American Idol’ contestant charged with DUI after deadly crash

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon...
Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building.(Spartanburg Sheriff's Office)
By WHNS staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:30 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – State troopers in South Carolina charged a former “American Idol” contestant with driving under the influence after a fatal crash.

Troopers say 17-year-old Caleb Kennedy drove a truck onto a private driveway Tuesday afternoon and crashed into a building, according to WHNS.

Larry Duane Parris, 54, was inside the building and was hit by the vehicle. He was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Kennedy is a country singer from Roebuck. He competed on “American Idol” in 2021.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

