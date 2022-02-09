Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

High school wrestler gives opponent a special moment during dual meet

Newtown's Marc Maurath went back out onto the mat for a special match against James Dutkowski. Thanks to Todd Piccuillo for sharing the video with Channel 3.
By Rob Polansky and Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:51 AM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTOWN, CT (WFSB/Gray News) - A display of sportsmanship during a high school wrestling meet is getting a lot of attention.

At the end of a dual meet in Connecticut, an athlete went back on the mat for a featured match against a player for the other team.

He helped the player, who has special needs, achieve one of his goals of pinning an opponent.

“I’ve seen these kinds of moments play out on social media before, but never in person,” said Todd Piccuilo, who shared the video he posted to Facebook with WFSB. “Everyone in the gym tonight is better for being there to see this.”

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest gas prices skyrocket
Natural gas prices skyrocket in Arizona
VO SWAT SCENE AT ORANGEGROVE AND RIVER_KOLD
UPDATE: Man dead after trooper-involved shooting in Marana
Prices for beef and pork have nearly tripled in two years.
Meat prices increase; Tucson butcher reacts to White House plan to ease food costs
Police: Man killed in crash involving train near Houghton Road in Tucson
Glenda Gaxiola-Gracia was arrested in January.
Woman charged after cocaine bust near Casa Grande

Latest News

FILE - A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center, Fla.,Thursday,...
SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after solar storm
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is "cruel" and...
Psaki: 'Don't Say Gay' bill is 'cruel' and 'harmful'
Tucson Audubon Society workers will remove invasive species from the confluence of the Santa...
Tucson Audubon Society removes invasive trees in the Santa Cruz River
A 7-year-old Texas boy is recovering after his neighbor's dog attacked him while he was walking...
7-year-old rescued from dog attack
Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a...
Police: 9-year-old shot in head in suspected Houston road-rage attack