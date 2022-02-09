Advertise
I-10 westbound blocked by serious crash at Irvington/Palo Verde exit

A crash on I-10 at Exit 264 caused a backup in westbound lanes on Wednesday morning, Feb. 9.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Traffic on I-10 westbound is blocked by a crash involving a tractor-trailer at the exit for Irvington and Palo Verde roads.

According to the Arizona Department of Transportation, the highway is closed at Alvernon Way. The ADOT traffic map shows the traffic backup extending past Valencia Road to the east of the wreck.

There is no estimate on when the highway will be opened.

Eastbound lanes are not blocked.

No additional information was immediately available.

