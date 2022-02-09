Advertise
K9 alerts border patrol agents to mother, 4-year-old concealed in trunk for over an hour

The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.
The woman and her 4-year-old son had been in the trunk for over an hour before being discovered.(Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:54 AM MST
EDINBURG, Texas (Gray News) – Border patrol agents rescued a mother and her 4-year-old son from the trunk of a vehicle at the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a K9 alert led to the discovery of the woman and her son.

It was learned they had been in the trunk for over an hour before reaching the checkpoint but didn’t need medical attention.

CPB said they were nationals of Mexico unlawfully in the United States.

The driver, a United States citizen, and two Mexcian noncitizens were placed under arrest and escorted to the checkpoint.

