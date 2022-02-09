Man found guilty of 2020 double murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The man accused of killing two women in Arivaca in 2020 will spend the rest of his life in prison.

A Pima County jury found Justin Tyler Grandstaff guilty on two counts of first-degree murder on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

The 38-year-old Grandstaff was accused of fatally shooting Kaycie Mattias and Monica Gilkey in Arivaca on Oct. 15, 2020. Mattias, 33, died at the scene while Gilkey, 55, died at a local hospital.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Grandstaff was arrested at the Arivaca Border Patrol Checkpoint, with assistance of U.S. Border Patrol, one day after the shooting.

Grandstaff, who is facing life in prison, will be sentenced at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 10.

