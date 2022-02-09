Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police: 9-year-old shot in head in suspected Houston road-rage attack

Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a...
Houston Police are looking for suspects in an apparent road-rage shooting that wounded a 9-year-old girl Tuesday night.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By KTRK staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) - Houston Police are trying to find the person who shot a 9-year-old girl in the head during an apparent road-rage incident.

Police said the child was riding with her parents and 12-year-old brother Tuesday night when they ended up between two vehicles that appeared to be racing.

Police said one of the racing drivers cut off the family’s vehicle several times before firing shots at them, wounding the girl.

She was taken to a children’s hospital, where she underwent surgery.

The girl’s mom, dad and brother were not hurt.

There’s no word yet on the victim’s condition.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest gas prices skyrocket
Natural gas prices skyrocket in Arizona
VO SWAT SCENE AT ORANGEGROVE AND RIVER_KOLD
UPDATE: Man dead after trooper-involved shooting in Marana
Prices for beef and pork have nearly tripled in two years.
Meat prices increase; Tucson butcher reacts to White House plan to ease food costs
Police: Man killed in crash involving train near Houghton Road in Tucson
Glenda Gaxiola-Gracia was arrested in January.
Woman charged after cocaine bust near Casa Grande

Latest News

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki says that Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill is "cruel" and...
Psaki: 'Don't Say Gay' bill is 'cruel' and 'harmful'
Tucson Audubon Society workers will remove invasive species from the confluence of the Santa...
Tucson Audubon Society removes invasive trees in the Santa Cruz River
A 7-year-old Texas boy is recovering after his neighbor's dog attacked him while he was walking...
7-year-old rescued from dog attack
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules taper, pressure shifts to school leaders