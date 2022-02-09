Advertise
Silver Alert issued for missing Mammoth man

Bob Sloan
Bob Sloan(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MAMMOTH, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety issued a Silver Alert for a missing Mammoth man on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Mammoth police say Bob Sloan, 85, is described as white, 6 feet tall, 185 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen Tuesday at 11 a.m. wearing a maroon shirt, navy blue sweatpants, dark brown boots and a gray beanie.

He was driving a dark green 2003 Chevy Silverado 4-door with license AEA5JF. The vehicle has a damaged front bumper.

Sloan left his residence to visit his friend, but never arrived. His family says he is easily confused and has memory issues.

If you see Sloan or his vehicle, call the Mammoth Police Department at (520) 487-2347.

Vandalized 'Greetings from Tucson' mural to be restored
