Three homicide suspects arrested by U.S. Marshals in Mohave County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Marshals have arrested three suspects found in Arizona in connection to a Washington state homicide that occurred in September of 2021.

Brenda Rasmussen, the victim’s wife, and her two sons, Danny and Andrew Jones, were arrested on Feb. 7 in Mohave County, Arizona.

Brenda Rasmussen initially reported the victim, Jerry Rasmussen, as a missing person to law enforcement.

During an investigation by the Stevens County Sheriff’s Office, a cadaver dog was brought to the family residence which alerted near a newly installed shed. The investigation concluded that Jerry Rasmussen had been shot once in the head prior to being buried under the shed.

On Dec. 1, a search warrant was served at the property and upon removing the shed, a decomposing body matching the victim was discovered in the concrete. All three suspects in the homicide fled Washington state, and warrants were issued, charging each suspect with rendering criminal assistance under first degree murder.

On Jan. 28, the U.S. Marshal Service received information that the three suspects were possibly hiding in Mohave County. Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force members conducted a rigorous investigation and surveillance attempting to locate the suspects.

On Feb. 7, with the assistance of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy U.S. Marshals and Task Force personnel served simultaneous search warrants on a place of business and a residence associated with the suspects.

During the execution of the search warrants, Brenda Rasmussen, Danny Jones, and Andrew Jones were arrested. All three suspects were subsequently booked into Mohave County Detention Center awaiting extradition.

