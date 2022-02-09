Advertise
Tucson Audubon Society removes invasive trees in the Santa Cruz River

Tucson Audubon Society workers will remove invasive species from the confluence of the Santa...
Tucson Audubon Society workers will remove invasive species from the confluence of the Santa Cruz River, the Rillito and the Cañada del Oro Wash.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:28 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County Regional Flood Control District and Northwest Fire District are partnering with Tucson Audubon Society to prevent fires and restore native Sonoran Desert habitat.

The Tucson Audubon Society will remove salt cedar trees and other invasive species from the Santa Cruz River channel west of the river’s confluence with the Cañada del Oro Wash.

Removing the fire-prone invasive plant species and introducing firebreaks is the first stage of the initiative to restore the native riparian ecosystem with enhanced floodplain function. Native trees will support a great variety of wildlife.

Tucson Audubon Society workers will remove invasive species from El Corazón -- the heart of Tucson’s rivers -- at the confluence of the Santa Cruz River, the Rillito and the Cañada del Oro Wash. While greatly reducing fire danger to surrounding commercial and residential development, the project will also launch the process of restoring degraded land to prime waterway habitat for birds and other wildlife.

Jennifer Becker, principal hydrologist at the flood control district said, “We are happy to work with Tucson Audubon on this long-term project. They remove the fire danger and plant native species in the flood plain. Native plants thrive and native birds and other animal species return. This desert habitat also provides a more authentic recreational experience along the Santa Cruz River corridor.”

Tucson Audubon director of conservation and research, Jonathan Horst, describes the project as a great example of “[h]ow Tucson Audubon’s work to protect birds is in fact protecting the integrity of the Sonoran Desert ecosystem itself, as well as the safety and well-being of the people who have made their home here.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

