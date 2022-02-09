Tucson International Airport combats human trafficking

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Homeland Security says the number of human trafficking cases is under reported.

Victims are typically not kept in one spot or state. So, airports can be a hotspot for human traffickers and their victims.

The Tucson International Airport has partnered with Blue Lightning Initiative.

Their training covers the common indicators of trafficking that airport employees may encounter and how to immediately report suspected trafficking to law enforcement.

All badged employees at the airport, will now be required to undergo training.

These workers will play a major role in combating human trafficking.

“If you think about it, our TSA airline employees, custodial department are the feet on the ground. They are the eyes when police cannot be everywhere,” said Tucson International Airport Communications Director Jessie Allen.

Homeland Security handles human trafficking cases and say there are signs travelers can look out for.

“Lots of anxiety. A lot of times they do not make eye contact. The human trafficker has controlled that person so much that they will not be able to answer questions that are asked of them. Or look for permission to answer,” said Supervisory Special Agent with Homeland Security Tammy Breitzke.

Homeland Security encourages the community to look out for signs beyond the airport and report potential signs of human trafficking to law enforcement.

