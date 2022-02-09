Unlikely hero: homeless man praised for saving missing man’s life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Martin Villalobos, 32, was riding his dirt bike on Wednesday, Feb. 2, when he didn’t return home. We’ve learned he crashed his bike that same day and was badly injured.

Villalobos was trapped in a hole for four days and nights without food or water, in sub-freezing temperatures overnight. That is until a homeless man crossed his path and forever changed his direction.

“We know he went out at 4 p.m. on Wednesday because of the security camera, but we were actually not aware he was going [out riding] when it happened,” said Alicia Rodriguez, who shares a daughter with Villalobos. “We only became aware that he had not returned from his bike ride on Friday. As soon as I heard that he hadn’t come back from just a bike ride, I knew it wasn’t good.”

On Friday, Villalobos’ family reported him missing and Pima County Sheriff’s deputies began their search on foot and by air.

Loved ones also organized their own search party, walking the trails they knew Villalobos loved to ride.

“It’s crazy because we were walking so close to him, so it’s just like, ‘How did we not walk by there?’ Also, the helicopter was so close. How did we miss him?!” exclaimed Rodriquez. “I know that he was conscious the whole time. He even got bitten by a coyote on almost the third or last night. He remembers it and has the bite on his wrist. He says he started screaming and it ran away!”

Villalobos wiped out south of Ina Road near Interstate 10 on the east side of the railway track. He was in a hole that’s nearly two feet deep and about seven feet wide. The smell of dirt and the constant blare of passing trains surrounded him as he fell in and out of sleep. He was hidden and unnoticed by thousands of people driving by.

“I don’t think there’s any other way to explain it,” said Rodriquez. “To survive four days without water and four really cold nights, it really is a miracle.”

A miracle that came with an angel.

“I got off on one of the trails and was pedaling and pedaling,” recalled Coleman Durham. “All of the sudden, I see this ravine with a green bike down there. I said something and [Villalobos] said something like, ‘Help, help, help!’”

Durham, 57, lives in a nearby wash. He decided to take a different route to the Circle K on Sunday, and is so glad he did.

“He said he couldn’t feel his legs and I didn’t want to mess up his back any worse. He could move just fine top side, but his legs didn’t move around,” said Durham. “Of course, I didn’t have a phone. He asked me to please go call the police for him and please go get him an orange juice and a water.”

Villalobos offered his bike and everything he had with him in exchange for help. However, Durham wasn’t looking for anything other than the chance to be there for a fellow human being.

He rode his bike to the Circle K and alerted staff about Villalobos’ location. They called the police, and he returned with water, juice and a blanket.

“They told us that they found him and it was just really emotional,” said 13-year-old Cassandra Villalobos.

A father will now get to see his daughter grow up, even though it will be an uphill climb with his recovery.

“[Doctors] have mentioned the possibility he may not be able to walk,” said Rodriguez. “But he has been so strong, so, we have faith.”

Durham is proof you don’t need a lot to give a lot.

“Oh, I’m not a hero,” he said. “I’m just Coleman.”

Family members are beyond grateful and plan to thank Durham in person.

Rodriguez says it’s so important to take missing adult cases seriously.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with Villalobos’ medical bills. To help, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.