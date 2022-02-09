UPDATE: Interstate 10 westbound open again following four-vehicle crash near Alvernon Way
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 westbound is open again following a four-vehicle crash near Alvernon Way in Tucson, according to ADOT.
Arizona DPS and the crash involved two 18-wheelers, a commercial van and tow truck. Only minor injuries were reported.
The crash was reported around 9 a.m. and the roadway was closed until about 10:30 a.m.
Eastbound lanes were not blocked, but traffic was backed up because of drivers slowing down to look at the wreck.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.