UPDATE: Interstate 10 westbound open again following four-vehicle crash near Alvernon Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Interstate 10 westbound is open again following a four-vehicle crash near Alvernon Way in Tucson, according to ADOT.

Arizona DPS and the crash involved two 18-wheelers, a commercial van and tow truck. Only minor injuries were reported.

The crash was reported around 9 a.m. and the roadway was closed until about 10:30 a.m.

Eastbound lanes were not blocked, but traffic was backed up because of drivers slowing down to look at the wreck.

