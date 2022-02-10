3 hospitalized after construction accident at Chandler Intel plant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scary moments at a construction site at the Intel facility in Chandler when several workers needed help on Wednesday. There was a partial collapse that injured three construction employees, firefighters said. Their colleagues used a crane basket to get them out of a man-made ditch.

“It was about 25 to 30 feet below grade if you can imagine that, so it is now an easy task. You had a wall on one side and a very steep embankment on the other. They had to work with some machinery that is there, equipment that is there,” said Chandler Fire Battalion Chief Keith Welch.

All three were driven to the hospital in stable condition. It’s unclear what led up to the accident.

“These incidents don’t happen often but when they do, they are highly emotional a lot for the individuals on scene. They can be very dangerous for the rescuers because of the instability,” said Welch.

