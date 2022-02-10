Advertise
Amphi Public Schools adding new preschools within district

KOLD News 5-5:30 p.m. recurring
By Allie Potter
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:50 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three new preschools are joining Amphi Public Schools, totaling six within the district.

Lulu Walker Elementary School, Holaway Elementary School and Amphi High School are now accepting students for their preschool programs.

School officials say building an educational foundation is important and it starts in preschool and builds from there.

“It is so important for students to be academically prepared,” said Associate superintendent for elementary school Tassi Call.

But Call said it is not all about academics. The Amphi preschools offer so much more.

“There is a ton of play-based activities as you can see behind me. They love coming to school every day and they love their teachers. At Amphi, we believe in educating the whole child. That is a huge piece that we ensure our kids get arts, music, P.E., even at the preschool level,” said Call.

The Pima County Early Education Program has helped make these additional preschools happen through its PEEPs program, by offering scholarships to families who are in need. The district tells me parents must otherwise pay for the preschool, which is very budget friendly.

“We really want our kids to come into kindergarten with skills to be successful leaders. One in three kids attend preschool and that can be a problem in kindergarten with not being able to read, learn their numbers and letters. It is so important for us that we start an early foundation,” said Call.

Preschools have been offered at Innovation Academy and Painted Sky Elementary along with Canyon del Oro High School.

The preschool offers hands-on experience for high school students taking early childhood courses at the school.

Right now, these preschoolers are learning about business by selling lollipops.

“They are candy-grams and on Monday they are going to dress up and give them out to the high school students,” said Call.

The new preschools are open and accepting students right now.

Anyone interested in enrolling can contact the preschool of choice for more information and to see if space is available. The preschools are enrolling for this year and next.

  • Amphitheater High School: 520-696-5459
  • Holaway Elementary: 520-696-6927
  • Lulu Walker Elementary: 520-696-6573
  • Canon del Oro: 520-696-5649
  • Innovation Academy: 520-269-4638
  • Painted Sky: 520-696-3800

