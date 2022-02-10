Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Applications open for Hughes Federal Credit Union scholarships

((Source: PEXELS))
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hughes Federal Credit Union is accepting applications for seven $2,000 scholarships for graduating high school students.

This is the 17th year the credit union has held the scholarship program.

“Hughes is proud to again support local high school students graduating this spring who want to further their education and skills,” Elisa Ross, Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Service, was quoted as saying in a news release.. “As in the past, we expect impressive essay and video submissions this year.”

Applicants must be planning to enter college, university, trade school or a certification program in fall 2022 and must be Hughes primary members.

To enter, applicants must complete the “Cost of College” course through MoneyCoach for Students, then submit an online scholarship form with a written essay or one to two-minute video in response to the question, “What is one financial habit you’ve learned from MoneyCoach for Students and how do you think it will help you in the future?”

Applications are due on March 14. The winners will be announced in May.

For more information about the scholarship program, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Woman injured after falling out of car near Golf Links, Kolb
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
KOLD Investigates: TPD Officer Takedown pt. 2
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Digging into history of Tucson police officer featured in viral takedown video
Coleman Durham is being hailed a hero after saving the life of Martin Villalobos, who was...
UNLIKELY HERO: Homeless man praised for saving missing motorcylist’s life in Marana
UPDATE: Military plane crashes in Buckeye, pilot ejects safely

Latest News

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said deputy Guillermo Vasquez Jr. died Thursday, Feb....
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of deputy
Funny Foot Farm looking to move
Funny Foot Farm & Tucson Petting Zoo looking to move after rent prices nearly double
The fire happened in the 600 block of West Alturas Street in Tucson on Thursday morning, Feb. 10.
Mobile home destroyed by fire; resident escapes unharmed
Funny Foot Farm looking to move
Funny Foot Farm looking to move