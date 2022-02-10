Applications open for Hughes Federal Credit Union scholarships

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hughes Federal Credit Union is accepting applications for seven $2,000 scholarships for graduating high school students.

This is the 17th year the credit union has held the scholarship program.

“Hughes is proud to again support local high school students graduating this spring who want to further their education and skills,” Elisa Ross, Vice President of Marketing, Sales and Service, was quoted as saying in a news release.. “As in the past, we expect impressive essay and video submissions this year.”

Applicants must be planning to enter college, university, trade school or a certification program in fall 2022 and must be Hughes primary members.

To enter, applicants must complete the “Cost of College” course through MoneyCoach for Students, then submit an online scholarship form with a written essay or one to two-minute video in response to the question, “What is one financial habit you’ve learned from MoneyCoach for Students and how do you think it will help you in the future?”

Applications are due on March 14. The winners will be announced in May.

For more information about the scholarship program, click here .

