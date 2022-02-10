Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: First 80 degree day on the horizon!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday Morning, February 10th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:21 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry, warm and breezy the remainder of the week into the weekend. High pressure will bring a strong warming trend leading to highs from 78 to 82 in the low deserts Friday through Monday. Tucson has the highest chance of reaching its first 80 degree day of the year on Monday. Wind picks up again Tuesday ahead of a big cool down and rain chances Wednesday.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy at times.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the low 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds. 10% rain chance.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

