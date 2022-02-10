Funny Foot Farm & Tucson Petting Zoo looking to move after rent prices nearly double

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson staple, Funny Foot Farm and Tucson Petting Zoo, is facing an ultimatum, having to change locations or pay nearly double the price in rent.

New owners have purchased the property and increased rent prices.

Farm owner Georgi Macneil said it’s a big decision because the spot is so popular, but said they just can’t afford to stay.

“We have about a year from now to get all of this done, we hope we can move sooner than that,” Macneil said.

The property owners are allowing the farm to stay put until they find a new location. The rent until then is $800 more than what they were previously paying during their previous five-year lease.

“We’d like to be spending our money on our own instead of on rent if that is what we’re going to do,” Macneil said. “It’s actually really exciting. Going to be a fun move.”

Macneil and her husband, Ken, always wanted to expand the farm, so they are eager for the new adventure.

They are asking for the public’s help in the meantime as they look for a new place to call home.

“Most of what we need is some space. It would be easier if we started with water and electric and septic, but mostly more space,” Macneil said. “If it’s the right space and we get a whole lot more land, we’ll work with it and do what we have to do to build it up to be the right space.”

In the meantime, Macneil said the public should not be worried about the farm closing for good.

“You guys keep us going, and we’re really excited to bring you whatever we bring you next,” Macneil said.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.