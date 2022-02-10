Mobile home destroyed by fire; resident escapes unharmed

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire near Grant and Oracle roads early on Thursday morning, Feb. 10.

Firefighter’s responded to this mobile home just before 4 o’clock this morning in the 600 block of W. Alturas. The resident was able to get out safely but could you get out? Have an escape plan and have working smoke alarms. #TFD pic.twitter.com/oFcLUmRful — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) February 10, 2022

The fire happened in the 600 block of West Alturas shortly before 4 a.m.

The resident of the home was able to escape safely, but the trailer was destroyed.

No additional information was immediately available.

