Mobile home destroyed by fire; resident escapes unharmed
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire near Grant and Oracle roads early on Thursday morning, Feb. 10.
The fire happened in the 600 block of West Alturas shortly before 4 a.m.
The resident of the home was able to escape safely, but the trailer was destroyed.
No additional information was immediately available.
