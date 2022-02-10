Advertise
Mobile home destroyed by fire; resident escapes unharmed

The fire happened in the 600 block of West Alturas Street in Tucson on Thursday morning, Feb. 10.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:44 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire near Grant and Oracle roads early on Thursday morning, Feb. 10.

The fire happened in the 600 block of West Alturas shortly before 4 a.m.

The resident of the home was able to escape safely, but the trailer was destroyed.

No additional information was immediately available.

