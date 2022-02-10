Pedestrian killed after being hit by Jeep

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 27-year-old man died after, police said, he was hit by a Jeep Grand Cherokee in Tucson on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

According to the Tucson Police Department, first responders were called around 10:30 p.m. to the 100 block of West Fort Lowell Road, where they found the man dead at the scene.

The man was identified as Darren Porter.

Through interviews, detectives said, they determined that Porter had been trying to cross Fort Lowell Road when he was hit by the Jeep, which was headed west. Porter was not at a crosswalk.

The Jeep’s driver immediately stopped and cooperated with officers, who determined he had not been under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Authorities said they do not anticipate filing charges or issuing any citations.

