Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Reports: Military plane crashes in Buckeye development

Breaking news
(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to several reports, a military plane crashed in the Buckeye area Thursday, Feb. 10. A report in Arizona’s Family said authorities are investigating a report of a plane down in the Sun City Festival development.

Initial reports began at 11 a.m. to the area of Sun Valley Parkway and Canyon Springs Boulevard.

There is no word on what type of plane it was or the status of the pilot or if there were any passengers.

AZ Family said the Buckeye Police Department confirmed it is responding to an incident involving an aircraft from Luke Air Force Base.

It’s not clear how many people might be injured, what type of aircraft went down, or the flight’s path. Arizona’s Family has confirmed a five-mile temporary flight path is in effect around the site.

The base was only able to confirm it is working on an incident.

Check back later for updates on this and other live, local, late-breaking stories.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Woman injured after falling out of car near Golf Links, Kolb
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
KOLD Investigates: TPD Officer Takedown pt. 2
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Digging into history of Tucson police officer featured in viral takedown video
Coleman Durham is being hailed a hero after saving the life of Martin Villalobos, who was...
UNLIKELY HERO: Homeless man praised for saving missing motorcylist’s life in Marana
The crash on Wednesday, Feb. 9, involved two tractor-trailers, a commercial van and a tow...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 westbound open again following four-vehicle crash near Alvernon Way

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener ‘disastrous’
Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
Truckers’ bridge blockade forces shutdowns at auto plants
KOLD Noon Notebook: Pima County Sheriff's Department is hiring
KOLD Noon Notebook: Pima County Sheriff's Department is hiring
A man was arrested early Wednesday following a break-in at the former La Siesta Restaurant at...
Man arrested after breaking into restaurant to make burger and drink beer, police say