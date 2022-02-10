Reports: Military plane crashes in Buckeye development

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to several reports, a military plane crashed in the Buckeye area Thursday, Feb. 10. A report in Arizona’s Family said authorities are investigating a report of a plane down in the Sun City Festival development.

Initial reports began at 11 a.m. to the area of Sun Valley Parkway and Canyon Springs Boulevard.

There is no word on what type of plane it was or the status of the pilot or if there were any passengers.

AZ Family said the Buckeye Police Department confirmed it is responding to an incident involving an aircraft from Luke Air Force Base.

It’s not clear how many people might be injured, what type of aircraft went down, or the flight’s path. Arizona’s Family has confirmed a five-mile temporary flight path is in effect around the site.

The base was only able to confirm it is working on an incident.

Check back later for updates on this and other live, local, late-breaking stories.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.