UPDATE: Military plane crashes in Buckeye, pilot ejects safely

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A military plane from Luke Air Force Base crashed in the Buckeye area around 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

According to the U.S. Air Force, the pilot of the Mirage F1 was able to eject and had only minor injuries. No one on the ground was injured.

The crash happened 15 miles southwest of the base. Arizona’s Family said the plane went down in the Sun City Festival development, which is near Sun Valley Parkway and Canyon Springs Boulevard in Buckeye.

“Our Airmen and partners are our most important resource and we are committed to conduction our mission to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots as safely as possible,” said Brig. Gen. Gregory Kreuder, 56th Fighter Wing Commander. “We are thankful for the continued outstanding support Lule receives from our community partners, especially during difficult situations like this. Finally, I’m grateful nobody was hurt on the ground and the pilot was safely recovered with only minor injuries.”

