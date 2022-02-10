Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Reports: Phoenix Suns make two deals at NBA’s trade deadline

Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig shoots during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball...
Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig shoots during the first half in Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Arizona's Family
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:52 PM MST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns made two deals on Thursday, Feb. 10, ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

The first trade brings a familiar face back to the Valley. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Suns reacquired forward Torrey Craig from the Indiana Pacers for forward/center Jalen Smith and a second-round draft pick.

The 31-year-old Craig was acquired by Phoenix in the middle of last season from Milwaukee. In 32 regular-season games, including eight starts, he averaged 7.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. Craig also played in 22 playoff games for the Suns as the squad advanced to the NBA Finals. This year for Indiana, Craig has played in 51 games with 14 starts and is posting 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Smith was the Suns’ first-round pick, 10th overall, in the 2020 draft. He has averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 56 career games over his two seasons.

Later in the day, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team bolstered their backcourt by acquiring guard Aaron Holiday from Washington. The fourth-year player has played in 41 games with 14 starts for the Wizards, and is averaging 6.1 points and 1.9 assists per game.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

Most Read

Police: Woman injured after falling out of car near Golf Links, Kolb
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
KOLD Investigates: TPD Officer Takedown pt. 2
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Digging into history of Tucson police officer featured in viral takedown video
Coleman Durham is being hailed a hero after saving the life of Martin Villalobos, who was...
UNLIKELY HERO: Homeless man praised for saving missing motorcylist’s life in Marana
Reports: Military plane crashes in Buckeye development

Latest News

FILE - A rain-covered logo is seen at Fenway Park before Game 1 of the World Series baseball...
MLB keeps spring camps on hold, missing opener ‘disastrous’
After 87 years as the Redskins, the franchise parted ways with the name and its racist...
The story behind every NFL team name
Nathan Chen, of the United States, holds his national flag as he celebrates after winning the...
Nathan Chen’s near-perfect skate wins long-sought Olympic gold
Gold medal winner United States' Chloe Kim celebrates during the venue ceremony for the women's...
Not perfect, still golden for Chloe Kim in Olympic halfpipe