Reports: Phoenix Suns make two deals at NBA’s trade deadline

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Suns made two deals on Thursday, Feb. 10, ahead of the NBA’s trade deadline.

The first trade brings a familiar face back to the Valley. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Suns reacquired forward Torrey Craig from the Indiana Pacers for forward/center Jalen Smith and a second-round draft pick.

The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

The 31-year-old Craig was acquired by Phoenix in the middle of last season from Milwaukee. In 32 regular-season games, including eight starts, he averaged 7.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. Craig also played in 22 playoff games for the Suns as the squad advanced to the NBA Finals. This year for Indiana, Craig has played in 51 games with 14 starts and is posting 6.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.

Smith was the Suns’ first-round pick, 10th overall, in the 2020 draft. He has averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebounds in 56 career games over his two seasons.

Later in the day, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the team bolstered their backcourt by acquiring guard Aaron Holiday from Washington. The fourth-year player has played in 41 games with 14 starts for the Wizards, and is averaging 6.1 points and 1.9 assists per game.

The Wizards are trading Aaron Holiday to Phoenix, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

