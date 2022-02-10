Rincon Valley Fire, TFD respond to vehicle fire near I-10, Houghton

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rincon Valley Fire crews along with the Tucson Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Officials say this happened at I-10 westbound near milepost 276, east of the Houghton Road exit.

According to Rincon Fire, all passengers were safely evacuated from the vehicle and no injuries were reported.

Drivers are asked to continue to use caution in the area.

