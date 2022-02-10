Advertise
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of deputy

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said deputy Guillermo Vasquez Jr. died Thursday, Feb....
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said deputy Guillermo Vasquez Jr. died Thursday, Feb. 10. No foul play is suspected. The 30-year-old Vasquez was with the department for the past five years.(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 1:41 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office announced that Deputy Sheriff Guillermo Vasquez Jr., 30, died on Thursday, Feb. 10.

The cause of death was not immediately available. Authorities say his death was unexpected, but foul play is not suspected.

Deputies said Vasquez started as a detention officer and worked his way up to become a deputy. He was described as “passionate, hard-working and strong-willed.”

The announcement is below:

It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform the community of the sudden passing of our colleague and friend, Deputy Sheriff Guillermo Vasquez, Jr., on February 10, 2022. The cause of death is unconfirmed, but no foul play is suspected. He has been a valued member of our law enforcement family for 5 years and we will miss him more than words can express. Our hearts go out to Deputy Vasquez’ family at this difficult time. Please keep them in your hearts and prayers. Deputy Vasquez was 30 years old at the time of his passing.

Sheriff David Hathaway

Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office

