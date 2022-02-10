Advertise
Tribal officer flown to Phoenix hospital after being shot in Yavapai County

By David Baker
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:23 AM MST
CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — A tribal officer is in a Phoenix hospital after being shot in Yavapai County on Wednesday night, Feb. 9.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, the officer was shot in the Camp Verde area. He was found around 7:45 p.m. and was flown to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center. YCSO has not shared the condition of the officer.

The Yavapai-Apache Nation posted on Facebook that it was “aware of a situation involving a member of our Yavapai-Apache Nation Police Department,” but no details were included.

The YCSO said law enforcement was looking for a man near State Route 260 and Cherry Creek Road, which is near Out of Africa Wildlife Park. Those who live in that area were being told to stay in their homes. Video from the scene showed a mobile command vehicle set up at a Conoco gas station.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. An investigation is underway.

According to numbers from Arizona’s Family, this is the 13th officer-involved shooting in the state in 2022.

