UPDATE: FBI offers $5,000 for information on man accused of shooting tribal officer

CAMP VERDE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward in exchange for information leading to the arrest, conviction and sentencing of a man believed to have shot an officer with the Yavapai-Apache Police Department on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Authorities say Valentin Rodriguez opened fire on two Yavapai-Apache police officers who were responding to a 911 call.

On Thursday, Rodriguez was charged federally with assault on an officer. As of Friday, Rodriguez had not been apprehended.

The FBI described Rodriguez as a Hispanic male with black hair and brown eyes, weighing about 160 pounds and standing 5′9″.” Rodriguez may be a member or have connections in the Yavapai-Apache tribe in Camp Verde.

“The subject is considered armed and dangerous,” a Facebook post by the Yavapai-Apache Nation said Thursday morning, Feb. 10. That post also said the wounded is in critical but stable condition.

According to the Yavapai-Apache Nation, its police department responded to a call about shots fired at about 7:30 Wednesday night. When officers arrived at the scene, a man got out of a car and ran away. He then started shooting at the officers, one of whom was hit. That officer was flown to HonorHealth Deer Valley Medical Center in Phoenix. It’s not clear if officers returned fire.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement was looking for a man near State Route 260 and Cherry Creek Road, which is near Out of Africa Wildlife Park. Video from the scene showed a mobile command vehicle set up at a Conoco gas station. The Yavapai-Apache Nation described the situation as an “active manhunt.” Those who live in that area were being told to stay in their homes. No information about the suspect was immediately available.

“This remains an ongoing investigation. As always, we encourage the public to remain vigilant and to promptly report suspicious activity,” the FBI said in statement put out by YCSO Thursday morning, about 13 hours after the shooting.

Camp Verde is about a 90-minute drive north of Phoenix.

If you have any information about Wednesday night’s shooting or the suspect, please call 928-554-8370. FBI agents also asked anyone with information to call the Phoenix Field Office at 623-466-1999.

