Woman facing charge following fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman with a criminal history that includes aggravated DUI and endangerment has been charged in connection with a fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson.

The Tucson Police Department said Katrina Lynn Cox, 39, was driving with a suspended driver’s license when a motorcyclist crashed into her near South Kolb Road and East Lakeside Driver on Tuesday, Feb. 8.

The TPD said Cox is facing a felony charge of causing death by use of a vehicle. The TPD said the investigation is ongoing and detectives are trying to determine if impairment was a factor.

The TPD said Robert Daniel Rinehart, 56, was riding his motorcycle north on Kolb when he crashed into Cox as she was making a left turn onto Lakeside Drive.

Rinehart was speeding, did not have his motorcycle endorsement and was not wearing a helmet, according to the TPD.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Cox has an extensive criminal history.

In 2017, she was sentenced to one year in prison following a conviction of endangerment.

In 2019, she was sentenced to several years in prison for aggravated DUI and drug possession.

While in prison, Cox was found guilty of several disciplinary infractions including arson, theft, disobeying orders, disruption, possession of an intoxicating substance and refusing a program or job assignment.

Cox was released from the state facility in Perryville on June 16, 2021.

