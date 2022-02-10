Wreck delays traffic on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a serious accident on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Drexel Heights firefighters say the wreck took place near Valencia Road and Casino Del Sol.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, west and eastbound lanes on Valencia Road are blocked between Camino Verde and Ignacio M Baumea.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.