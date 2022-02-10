Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Wreck delays traffic on Tucson’s south side

Change this caption before publishing
Change this caption before publishing(WILX)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are at the scene of a serious accident on Tucson’s south side on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Drexel Heights firefighters say the wreck took place near Valencia Road and Casino Del Sol.

According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, west and eastbound lanes on Valencia Road are blocked between Camino Verde and Ignacio M Baumea.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Southwest gas prices skyrocket
Natural gas prices skyrocket in Arizona
VO SWAT SCENE AT ORANGEGROVE AND RIVER_KOLD
UPDATE: Man dead after trooper-involved shooting in Marana
Prices for beef and pork have nearly tripled in two years.
Meat prices increase; Tucson butcher reacts to White House plan to ease food costs
Glenda Gaxiola-Gracia was arrested in January.
Woman charged after cocaine bust near Casa Grande
Police: Man killed in crash involving train near Houghton Road in Tucson

Latest News

Police: Woman fell from car in Tucson
The crash on Wednesday, Feb. 9, involved two tractor-trailers, a commercial van and a tow...
UPDATE: Interstate 10 westbound open again following four-vehicle crash near Alvernon Way
Police: Man killed in crash involving train near Houghton Road in Tucson
The intersection of Golf Links Road and Pantano Road was shut down on Monday.
Wreck causes injuries, closes Tucson intersection