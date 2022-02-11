22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show enters final weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunday, Feb. 13, is the last day of the 22nd Street Mineral, Fossil, Gem and Jewelry Show. The show was canceled in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and vendors are excited to be back in southern Arizona.

There are 350 vendors at the 22nd Street location.

Many rely on the business they receive every year in Tucson. Some say business has been a little slow this year, due to less people traveling during the pandemic. Not as many international vendors were able to attend either because of COVID-19.

Jewels, gems, minerals and fossils are on display from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. through Sunday. Admission is free to all. Parking is $5 on weekdays and $10 on weekends.

There are 11 different food vendors on site as well.

