Arizona Softball beings new chapter in dominating fashion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was a historic night for Arizona Softball as a new chapter begins. For the first time. new Head Coach Caitlin Lowe called the shots for the first time for her alma mater.

And she did so, dominating her first game 22-1.

“I have full faith in her,” said Alexis Barber, a University of Arizona student.

Tonight, Alexis Barber was one of many fans who came out to show their support for Lowe.

“We kind of knew it was coming the way she was being groomed for many years,” said David Stephenson, a long-time season ticket holder.

News of Lowe taking the reins of the program came as no surprise to many fans, including Stephenson and his wife, Jan.

Lowe played at Arizona under legendary head coach Mike Candrea and then spent years under him as an assistant coach. It was a natural passing of the torch when Candrea retired at the end of last season.

But despite all of that, Lowe is a legend in her own right. In-between her Arizona playing days and returning to coach she build a hall-of-fame professional career and had a successful stint with USA Softball she also took home a silver medal in the 2008 Olympic games.

“I shed tears. It was cool hearing about him retiring, I was sad,” said Barber. “But since Caitlin is doing the coaching, full faith.”

“Mike is a good coach, good mentor. She learned from the best,” said Stephenson.

Lowe is calling the shots for the next wave of Wildcats and Barber couldn’t be prouder that the program is being coached by one of their own.

“Once you’re part of the wildcat family you know the values and traditions if you keep doing that’s how tradition keeps going,” said Barber.

Now that one their own is at the helm fans are excited to sit back and enjoy what they hope will be another legendary chapter for the already historic program.

