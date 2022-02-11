Arizona state troopers detain man wanted in Tennessee murder

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The passenger of a car that recently led state troopers on a high-speed chase near Winslow was wanted in a Tennessee murder case, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

State troopers say they tried to stop a Chevrolet SUV headed east on Interstate 40 near Winslow on Wednesday, Feb. 9, but the car kept moving. Authorities used spike strips near mile-marker 277, causing the car’s tire to deflate and stopping the car shortly after.

Both the driver and the passenger were detained, troopers say, The passenger reported gave troopers false identification before they determined he was Antonio A. Watson, 32, of Robinsonville, Miss., who had two outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Tennessee on charges of first-degree murder.

Watson also had warrants for his arrest from Florida on charges of failure to appear on dangerous drug charges. He is also charged with aggravated identity theft and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

The driver, Xavier D. Stitts, 31, of The Colony, Texas faces charges of fleeing from law enforcement and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Both Watson and Stitts were booked into the Navajo County jail, where they remained on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.