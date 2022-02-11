Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona state troopers detain man wanted in Tennessee murder

Antonio Watson, 32, was wanted in connection with a murder case in Tennessee when Arizona state...
Antonio Watson, 32, was wanted in connection with a murder case in Tennessee when Arizona state troopers apprehended him.(Arizona Department of Public Safety)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:18 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The passenger of a car that recently led state troopers on a high-speed chase near Winslow was wanted in a Tennessee murder case, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

State troopers say they tried to stop a Chevrolet SUV headed east on Interstate 40 near Winslow on Wednesday, Feb. 9, but the car kept moving. Authorities used spike strips near mile-marker 277, causing the car’s tire to deflate and stopping the car shortly after.

Both the driver and the passenger were detained, troopers say, The passenger reported gave troopers false identification before they determined he was Antonio A. Watson, 32, of Robinsonville, Miss., who had two outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Tennessee on charges of first-degree murder.

Watson also had warrants for his arrest from Florida on charges of failure to appear on dangerous drug charges. He is also charged with aggravated identity theft and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

The driver, Xavier D. Stitts, 31, of The Colony, Texas faces charges of fleeing from law enforcement and possession of a firearm while committing a felony.

Both Watson and Stitts were booked into the Navajo County jail, where they remained on Friday.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Military plane crashes in Buckeye, pilot ejects safely
Katrina Lynn Cox is facing a felony charge of causing death by use of a vehicle in connection...
Woman facing charge following fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson
Pedestrian killed after being hit by Jeep
Several injured Phoenix police officers were seen being taken to the hospital for treatment...
Nine officers wounded, suspect dead, baby safe following standoff in Phoenix
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office said deputy Guillermo Vasquez Jr. died Thursday, Feb....
Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of deputy

Latest News

Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Police said...
Police: 9 officers wounded, woman and suspect dead, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home
The FBI recently obtained an arrest warrant for Valentin Rodriguez.
UPDATE: FBI offers $5,000 for information on man accused of shooting tribal officer
UPDATE: Missing Sierra Vista boy found safe
FILE - Oakland Athletics' Jeremy Giambi watches a home run off Seattle Mariners' Freddy Garcia...
Coroner: Ex-ballplayer Jeremy Giambi took his own life