Bill that would make it illegal to declaw cats moving through Arizona House

Those in opposition to the bill think the decision to declaw should be left to the pet owner.
(AZ Family)
By Holly Bock
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 12:52 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A bill that would outlaw cat declawing is working its way through the Arizona House of Representatives.

“It’s a pretty serious procedure. It’s not one I would undertake lightly as a veterinarian or a client,” Phoenix-area veterinarian Rachael Kreisler told AZ Family.

Some cat owners declaw their pets to prevent scratching and damage.

Rep. Amish Shah, D-Phoenix, called the procedure cruel and said he sponsored the bill because it needs to stop.

HB 2224 would ban pet owners from declawing their cats. It would also impose fines of up to $1,500 or even suspend the license of any veterinarian that performs the procedure.

“It has been widely condemned as cruelty and it is illegal in 40 countries across the world,” Shah said.

Shah said there is only one exception to the bill.

“The only way in which the bill allows the declaw of cats is if it serves a therapeutic purpose for the cat so for example if the cat has a tumor,” he said.

“It is not necessary. They can be managed very easily,” Steven Hansen, the Arizona Humane Society CEO, said.

Hansen said declawing can often lead the cat to react in other ways like biting, which can be more serious.

“They are in pain and no longer able to defend themselves with their claws so cats may resort to biting,” another veterinarian said.

Those in opposition to the bill think the decision should be left to the pet owner.

“At the end of the day, this is a decision that needs to be made by the client, the owner of the pet, for what’s in the best interest of the pet and their household,” Susie Stevens, who was representing the Arizona Veterinary Medical Association said.

The Humane Society and the ASPCA call cat declawing an unnecessary treatment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc.

