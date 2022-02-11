Advertise
Church teams up with PCSD to pack meals for families in need

KOLD News 10-10:30 p.m. recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:40 PM MST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Local volunteers are part of an effort to pack a million meals for families around the world

They’re working at Oro Valley Church of the Nazarene, helping the organization, “Feed My Starving Children.”

The volunteers include several from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.

Each bag is filled with rice, soy, and vegetables and feeds six people.

Volunteers will be packing until Saturday evening.

