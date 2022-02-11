Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

The fingerprints of the man who killed JFK’s assassin are up for auction

The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.
The fingerprints of Jack Leon Ruby, the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, are up for auction.(Heritage Auctions)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:18 PM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The fingerprints of the man who killed Lee Harvey Oswald, President John F. Kennedy’s assassin, are up for auction this month.

The FBI card features the typed name of Jack Leon Ruby, his signature and his prints, recorded Nov. 25, 1963. The prints on the card are from only nine fingers, with one of his fingers having been bitten off at the knuckle in a barroom brawl, according to Heritage Auctions.

The Dallas nightclub owner lunged forward and fired a single shot at Oswald’s abdomen on Nov. 24, 1963, when he was leaving police headquarters two days after the assassination of JFK. It was the first murder committed on live television.

Heritage Auctions says the document has been fully vetted and approved for sale.

The opening bid is $10,000 but the auction site says it could go for as much as $40,000.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police: Woman injured after falling out of car near Golf Links, Kolb
UPDATE: Military plane crashes in Buckeye, pilot ejects safely
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
KOLD Investigates: TPD Officer Takedown pt. 2
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Digging into history of Tucson police officer featured in viral takedown video
Coleman Durham is being hailed a hero after saving the life of Martin Villalobos, who was...
UNLIKELY HERO: Homeless man praised for saving missing motorcylist’s life in Marana

Latest News

Flowers and chocolate in short supply this Valentine’s Day
Flowers and chocolate in short supply this Valentine’s Day
Olivia Cajero Bedford died on Feb. 10.
Former Arizona legislator Olivia Cajero Bedford dead at 83
Alexa Jacobs' family says she's been in a coma since she passed out from a heat stroke on Friday.
Police recruit in coma after suffering heat stroke during academy training
FILE - A protester holds a sign demanding justice for Amir Locke at a rally on Saturday, Feb....
Cop safety cited in no-knock warrant ahead of Locke’s death