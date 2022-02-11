Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: we’re hot then we’re cold!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, February 11th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:15 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Strong warming trend takes us through Monday. Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 70s this weekend with our first 80 degree day of the year likely Monday. A deep trough moves Tuesday into Wednesday. It will bring strong gusty winds Tuesday then a chance for rain and mountain snow Wednesday. High temps dramatically drop to the 50s by mid-week.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: 30% rain chance. Sun & clouds with highs around 60 degrees.

