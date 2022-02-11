Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Former Arizona legislator Olivia Cajero Bedford dead at 83

Olivia Cajero Bedford died on Feb. 10.
Olivia Cajero Bedford died on Feb. 10.(Arizona House Democrats)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:24 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona State Sen. and Rep. Olivia Cajero Bedford, of Tucson, has passed away, Arizona House Democrats announced on Thursday, Feb. 10.

“Our colleague and friend will be dearly missed,” Arizona House Democrats wrote in a tweet. “Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”

Sen. Bedford was part of the Cajero family, from which many members served in state legislative positions for more than four decades.

Bedford served as a state representative from 2003 to 2011, when she began a two-year term as a state senator.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered at half-staff in her honor. He said in a news release she “embodied strength, perseverance and sophistication.”

“Like her parents, she believed in the value of public service and was committed to ensuring the people of her southern Arizona district were well represented,” Ducey was quoted as saying.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Woman injured after falling out of car near Golf Links, Kolb
UPDATE: Military plane crashes in Buckeye, pilot ejects safely
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
KOLD Investigates: TPD Officer Takedown pt. 2
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Digging into history of Tucson police officer featured in viral takedown video
Coleman Durham is being hailed a hero after saving the life of Martin Villalobos, who was...
UNLIKELY HERO: Homeless man praised for saving missing motorcylist’s life in Marana

Latest News

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’
In the past, when districts hit the decades-old cap, lawmakers voted to override it.
Arizona public schools concerned over possible $1.2 billion in budget cuts
Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney were censured by the GOP for their perceived disloyalty to...
GOP censures Cheney, Kinzinger as it assails Jan. 6 probe