Former Arizona legislator Olivia Cajero Bedford dead at 83

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Arizona State Sen. and Rep. Olivia Cajero Bedford, of Tucson, has passed away, Arizona House Democrats announced on Thursday, Feb. 10.

“Our colleague and friend will be dearly missed,” Arizona House Democrats wrote in a tweet. “Our deepest condolences go out to her family and loved ones.”

Sen. Bedford was part of the Cajero family, from which many members served in state legislative positions for more than four decades.

Bedford served as a state representative from 2003 to 2011, when she began a two-year term as a state senator.

Gov. Doug Ducey ordered that flags at all state buildings be lowered at half-staff in her honor. He said in a news release she “embodied strength, perseverance and sophistication.”

“Like her parents, she believed in the value of public service and was committed to ensuring the people of her southern Arizona district were well represented,” Ducey was quoted as saying.

